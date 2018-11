Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tree of Hope shines bright

Castanet reported on Kelowna’s Tree of Hope event which donates funds to local charities.

This year the donation will go to a new study at UBC Okanagan which will look at whether physical and emotional health issues of young people in Kelowna reflect national trends or if they are unique to the region.