Shopping online this Black Friday? Your habits could be good for the planet — or part of the problem

Star Vancouver mentioned Alex Bigazzi, a professor at UBC’s school of community and regional planning, in an article about the environmental costs of shopping online.

Bigazzi said that the environmental benefits of delivery services really depend on whether it’s offsetting personal car use.

The article also appeared in Our Windsor.