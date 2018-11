Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

‘Renters are not second-class citizens.’ Push is on to change culture, policy for long-term tenants

Toronto Star mentioned Paul Kershaw, a UBC professor and founder of lobby group Generation Squeeze, in an article about challenges facing young people in the housing market.

Generation Squeeze has launched a campaign called We Rent to push politicians to level the playing field between renters and homeowners.

The article also appeared on MSN.