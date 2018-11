Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Pollution increases risk of autism, study says

Spectrum News NY1 in New York reported on a study from UBC and SFU that suggests exposure to pollution during pregnancy significantly increases the risk of autism.

Researchers found risks associated with nitric oxide, which is present in ozone pollution and smog.