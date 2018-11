Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Is it too late? What we need to do about climate change today

CBC spoke to UBC student Grace Nosek in an article about effects of climate change.

Nosek is a PhD student in environmental law and created the Climate Hub group at UBC, but says the most important action she takes is as a voter.

The article also appeared on Yahoo News.