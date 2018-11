Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ignoring atheist United Church ‘pastor’ is the best policy

An op-ed by Jason Byassee, a professor at the Vancouver school of theology at UBC, was published in the Vancouver Sun.

Byassee writes about the United Church’s response to atheist “pastor” Greta Vosper.

The op-ed also appeared in The Province.