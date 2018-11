Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Eight ways to have better sex while taking antidepressants

Buzzfeed spoke to Lori Brotto, a professor of medicine at UBC and the executive director of Women’s Health Research Institute in Vancouver, in an article about how antidepressants can affect sex.

She spoke about the need to find out how to trigger desire.