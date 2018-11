Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Courtenay Wright, University of Chicago physicist, witness to D-Day, dead at 95

The Chicago Sun Times published an article about UBC alumnus Courtenay Wright who has died aged 95.

As a radar officer during World War II, Wright decoded a message which made him one of the first to know about the D-Day landings.