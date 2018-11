Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ancient viruses inspired THC production in marijuana plants

UPI reported on the first-ever cannabis chromosome map, which locates the genetic origins of the plant’s various characteristics and can help growers breed varieties with specific levels of THC and CBD.

The story quoted one of the study authors, UBC researcher Jonathan Page, who noted that recreational marijuana legalization is paving the way for more research to be done in this field.