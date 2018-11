Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Safer bins could save lives

Castanet published an article about engineering students at UBC’s Okanagan campus who are designing clothing donation bins that are safe to use.

Instructor Ray Taheri said they had asked students to take on the challenging task and come up with a new and innovative design to stop needless injuries.

