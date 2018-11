Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Remembering Sikhs and 1984: Langara College event

Indo-Canadian Voice reported on an event at Langara College to commemorate the Sikh Genocide of 1984.

Prabhsharanbir Singh, a UBC instructor in sociology, presented a paper about violence in India.