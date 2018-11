Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Inside legislature probe

Gerald Baier, a UBC political science professor, spoke to Castanet about an ongoing RCMP investigation at B.C.’s legislature.

Baier said proceedings at the legislature will continue as deputies assume the duties of the clerk and sergeant-at-arms but some people might be concerned about the impression the situation leaves on the political institution.

The article also appeared in Burnaby Now.