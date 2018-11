Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Gardening books to curl up with this winter: Urban Growth

Star Vancouver mentioned work by Suzanne Simard, a professor at UBC’s faculty of forestry, in an article about books to read this winter.

Simard’s study looked at how trees communicate and support neighbouring trees.