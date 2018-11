Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Former Chinese banker Lin Jin sues Canada to halt tax probe

The South China Morning Post spoke to Wei Cui, a tax law professor at UBC, about a Chinese banker who is suing Canada to halt a tax investigation.

Cui said that the case was not particularly unusual but that he’s not surprised Lin Jin would be targeted for an audit if she was filing as a Canadian resident while actually living abroad.

The story also appeared on MSN.