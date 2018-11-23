Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

B.C.’s Class 4 licence requirement could deter ride-hailing drivers

The Vancouver Sun reported on drivers for future ride-hailing companies who will need a Class 4 commercial licence and a criminal record check.

“A lot of people may discouraged by that, especially if they were only planning on doing Uber on a very part-time basis,” said Tom Ross, a professor at UBC’s Sauder School of Business.

In a related article, Vancouver Courier and the Squamish Chief spoke to Tom Ross and three other UBC experts about what to expect from the ride-hailing scheme. Erez Aloni, a sharing economy researcher at UBC’s Allard School of Law, and researchers Chris Rowell and Garland Chow commented on workers’ rights, regulatory delays, and fares.