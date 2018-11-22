Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Young Canadians 3.5 times more likely than middle-aged people to borrow money for medication, UBC study shows

Global News reported on research from UBC that shows Canadians are having to borrow money in order to pay for prescriptions.

Star Vancouver published a similar article highlighting the debt that young people are going into in order to buy medication.

Research co-ordinator Ashra Kolhatkar said that people make trade-offs like spending less on food, heat or transportation.

Lead researcher Michael Law, the Canada Research Chair in Access to Medicine at UBC, said the situation is not good for the health-care system.

Similar articles appeared on MSN and Voice Online.