Surprise! Vancouver millennials lead in home ownership

The Globe and Mail cited research by Paul Kershaw of UBC’s school of population and public health into home ownership and affordability in the under-40 age group.

Kershaw said that compared to other provinces, B.C. has more satellite families parking wealth with their young adult kids to minimize their taxes owed in Canada and/or abroad.