Senior leadership at B.C. legislature put on administrative leave

Gerald Baier, a political science professor at UBC, commented on a report in the Vancouver Sun about the suspension of senior leadership of B.C.’s legislature.

“They are trying to do it in a dignified way and not say anything, but there’s a demand for transparency at the same time,” he said.