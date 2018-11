‘Marsquake’ hunter prepares to land on the red planet

Nature magazine spoke to Catherine Johnson, a professor in the department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences at UBC, about NASA’s InSight mission. The spacecraft, which is designed to listen for seismic energy, is due to reach Mars on Monday.

Johnson said that next week scientists are hoping to employ an instrument to track changes in the magnetic field, which will help them identify sources of noise on the planet and determine whether the source is “marsquakes.”