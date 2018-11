Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Heading a soccer ball could permanently damage your brain, says UBC study

The Georgia Straight published an article about recent research into head injuries sustained while playing soccer.

Study author and UBC professor Paul van Donkelaar and his team found that repetitively heading a football could lead to a build up of proteins in the brain which causes damage to nerve cells.