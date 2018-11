Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Get all the vitamin D you need by stepping into a high-tech pod

CTV News published an article about the Solius, a high-tech pod that delivers vitamin D.

Alan Low, a UBC clinical associate professor who studies bone health and calcium, was part of a research team that found vitamin D supplements may not be enough for many people. Low uses a Solius in his BioPro Pharmacy.