Everything you need to know about a carbon tax — and how it would work in Canada

Chatelaine spoke to Sumeet Gulati, a a professor in the department of food and resource economics at UBC, about carbon taxes.

Gulati said that people would adopt measures such as driving less and choosing more fuel-efficient cars if even a low carbon tax was implemented.

