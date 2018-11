Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bill Morneau’s fall economic update

Maclean’s quoted Kevin Milligan, a professor of economics at UBC, in an article about finance minister Bill Morneau’s interim report on the Liberal government’s fiscal plan.

Milligan said that the feds ought to consider progressive taxation for the corporate sector.

“Fortunately, we can move corporate taxes in Canada in a direction that is both productive for growth and progressive for fairness,” he said.