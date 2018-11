Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Plastic-ridden whale carcass raises concerns about B.C. wildlife

CTV News spoke to Andrew Trites, a professor and director of UBC’s Marine Mammal Research Unit, about a sperm whale that washed ashore in Indonesia and was found to have nearly six kilograms of plastic in its stomach.

“My first reaction was ‘Not again.’ This is now I think the fourth time this year that a sperm whale has washed ashore with huge amounts of plastic in the stomach,” he said.