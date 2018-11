Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

New $10 bill featuring Viola Desmond goes into circulation at UBC

News 1130 reported on the launching of the new $10 bill featuring Viola Desmond.

An event hosted by Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC gave members of the community the opportunity to exchange their old banknotes for new ones, and to hear a short program of speakers. Law dean Catherine Dauvergne was one of the interviewees.

The story also appeared in Sing Tao.