NDP legislation pushes ride hailing in B.C. to late 2019

The Vancouver Sun spoke to Garland Chow, a UBC professor emeritus and transportation expert, in an article about ride-sharing in B.C., which has been pushed back to late 2019.

Chow said he thought B.C.’s government had learned from the successes and failures of other cities.