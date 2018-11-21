Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Medication dominates Canadian health-care spending

Several media outlets published articles about a study by Michael Law, a UBC professor who holds the Canada Research Chair in Access to Medicine, on spending on prescription and over-the-counter drugs, which is rising faster than spending on doctors or hospitals.

“By historical standards, this growth in drug spending is not that huge. It’s fairly normal. But what you can see in here are the signs of what’s coming,” Law said in the Globe and Mail.

A CBC article said Law’s research found that Canadians have reduced their spending on necessities to pay for prescription drugs, and many have to borrow money to pay for them.

Law was also interviewed on CBC B.C. Today, and a similar article appeared on Yahoo News.