Major players not optimistic about Metro Vancouver’s housing market prospects

Richmond News published an article about the apparent cooling of Vancouver’s housing market and looked at the effects the new mayor’s initiatives might have.

Tsur Somerville, a professor at UBC’s Sauder School of Business, said that Kennedy Stewart’s policies don’t appear to be much different than those of Gregor Robertson and that most housing-related discussion in government will centre on how to fund social housing.