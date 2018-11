Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Business groups urge Ottawa to go ‘all the way’ in matching Trump’s tax reforms in fiscal update

The National Post quoted Kevin Milligan, a professor of economics at UBC, in an article about tax reforms. Business groups are urging finance minister to match U.S. tax reforms in his upcoming fall economic statement, and say that a failure to maximize capital cost write-offs will leave Canadian firms at a disadvantage.

Milligan said extending capital expensing would give managers incentive to invest back into their companies, prompting them to replace or restore equipment.