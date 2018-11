Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

B.C.’s pot players: The Researcher

B.C. Business featured Jonathan Page, an adjunct professor at UBC, in an article about key players in cannabis.

Page was the first scientist to sequence the cannabis genome and is founder and CEO of Anandia Laboratories on UBC campus. His lab is developing new varieties of cannabis for medical and non-medical use.