With ride hailing on the way, B.C.’s taxi industry races to modernize

Vancouver Sun quoted Tom Ross, a professor at UBC’s Sauder School of Business, about ride-sharing in Vancouver and how it is expected to affect taxi companies.

“The taxi industry is being given time to adapt and develop its own apps and other strategies to compete. There’s still a viable place for taxis, but they will have to adapt a bit. They’ll have to be more nimble,” he said.

The article also appeared in The Province. A similar article was published in Star Vancouver. Christopher Rowell, a postdoctoral research and teaching fellow at Sauder School of Business, spoke about safety issues of ride-sharing schemes.

“It makes sense to me to ensure that (drivers) are properly vetted before they join the network,” he said.