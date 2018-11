Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBCO tech women shine

Castanet reported on Emily Medema, Angie Pinchbeck and Marlie Russell – three women at UBC’s Okanagan campus who have been awarded $10,000 women in technology scholarships by the Irving K. Barber BC Scholarship Society.

“Encouraging more women to enter these fields will bring untold potential to the tech sector,” Deborah Buszard, UBC Okanagan’s deputy vice-chancellor, said.

The article also appeared in Okanagan Edge.