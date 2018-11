Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC researchers looking for ‘clutter-bugs’

An article on News 1130 reported that UBC is inviting people to participate in a study designed to improve the lives of hoarders.

“Once we understand thinking patterns that are getting in the way, then we can develop treatments to address them. If we don’t understand them, it’s difficult to be targeted in our treatment,” says psychology professor Sheila Woody.