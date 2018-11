Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One-third of cannabis buyers still using illicit dealers, according to IPSOS poll

Global reported on the amount of cannabis that is still being bought through illicit dealers, one month after legalization.

Jenna Valleriani, a postdoctoral fellow in medicine at UBC, said that there had been a lot of problems with supply and access.