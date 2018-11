Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

‘It blows my mind’: How B.C. destroys a key natural wildfire defence every year

UBC professor of forest ecology, Lori Daniels, was quoted in a CBC article about the annual government-mandated eradication of broadleaf trees to make way for more commercially valuable conifers.

Daniels said that it’s important to allow broadleaf trees to flourish as they help to prevent wildfires. Trees like aspen provide more shade, have a higher water content and don’t usually contain the volatile chemical compounds that can make trees like pine so flammable, she explained.

The article also appeared on MSN and Yahoo.