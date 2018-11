Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Extinction crisis in focus

Castanet reported on an event at UBC’s Okanagan campus to be held on Nov. 20.

Conservation expert Corey Bradshaw, a professor at Flinders University in Australia, will talk about how the rapidly accelerating extinction of species is placing the planet in danger.

Kelowna Daily Courier also mentioned the event.