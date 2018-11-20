Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Electoral reform referendum voter turnout up to 18%

Global News quoted UBC professor Richard Johnston in an article about the electoral reform referendum which has only seen a turnout of 18 per cent of voters.

Johnston said there should not be minimum threshold because it would create “cynical politicking.” But said that if there is a low turnout, there will be lots of politicking about what that means for legitimacy.

Johnston was also interviewed on the Lynda Steele Show.

The Times Colonist reported on the same story with a quote from Max Cameron, a political science professor at UBC, who said it’s much too early to panic about low voter turnout.