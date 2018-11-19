Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on ride-hailing services

The NDP government is expected to introduce today the Passenger Transportation Amendment Act, the next step to enable ride hailing in B.C. UBC experts are available to comment:

Erez Aloni

Peter A. Allard School of Law

Tel: 604-827-3572

Email: aloni@allard.ubc.ca

Garland Chow

UBC Sauder School of Business

Email: garland.chow@sauder.ubc.ca

Uber and taxi regulatory issues, and implications for competition and the public

Appeared before the all-party committee in the legislature as an expert

Patrick Condon

School of Architecture and Landscape Architecture

Tel: 604-788-0747

Email: pcondon@sala.ubc.ca

Impact on traffic congestion

Larry Frank

School of Community and Regional Planning

School of Population and Public Health

Tel: 604-290-4260

Email: lawrence.frank@ubc.ca

Travel behaviour and health

Sustainable transport

Annalisa Meyboom

School of Architecture and Landscape Architecture

Tel: 604-822-6748

Email: ameyboom@sala.ubc.ca

Future of transportation and effect on urban form

Thomas Ross

Sauder School of Business

Email: tom.ross@sauder.ubc.ca

Tel: 604-822-8478

Chris Rowell

Sauder School of Business

Tel: 604-880-0176

Email: christopher.rowell@sauder.ubc.ca

Platform business models (such as ride hailing) and how they compete with more traditional organizations

Power in ride hailing and the exploitation of workers

How blockchain and artificial intelligence could impact ride hailing

Marc-David Seidel

UBC Sauder School of Business

Email: marc-david.seidel@sauder.ubc.ca