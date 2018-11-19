UBC experts on ride-hailing services

The NDP government is expected to introduce today the Passenger Transportation Amendment Act, the next step to enable ride hailing in B.C. UBC experts are available to comment:
- Uber and taxi regulatory issues, and implications for competition and the public
- Appeared before the all-party committee in the legislature as an expert
- Impact on traffic congestion
- Travel behaviour and health
- Sustainable transport
- Future of transportation and effect on urban form
- Platform business models (such as ride hailing) and how they compete with more traditional organizations
- Power in ride hailing and the exploitation of workers
- How blockchain and artificial intelligence could impact ride hailing
- Impact of ride hailing in Vancouver
- Future of ride hailing with rising popularity of autonomous vehicles and blockchain