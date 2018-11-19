UBC experts on ride-hailing services

Nov 19, 2018    |   For more information, contact Lou Corpuz-Bosshart

The NDP government is expected to introduce today the Passenger Transportation Amendment Act, the next step to enable ride hailing in B.C. UBC experts are available to comment:

Erez Aloni
Peter A. Allard School of Law
Tel: 604-827-3572
Email: aloni@allard.ubc.ca

Garland Chow
UBC Sauder School of Business
Email: garland.chow@sauder.ubc.ca

  • Uber and taxi regulatory issues, and implications for competition and the public
  • Appeared before the all-party committee in the legislature as an expert

Patrick Condon
School of Architecture and Landscape Architecture
Tel: 604-788-0747
Email: pcondon@sala.ubc.ca

  • Impact on traffic congestion

Larry Frank
School of Community and Regional Planning
School of Population and Public Health
Tel: 604-290-4260
Email: lawrence.frank@ubc.ca

  • Travel behaviour and health
  • Sustainable transport

Annalisa Meyboom
School of Architecture and Landscape Architecture
Tel: 604-822-6748
Email: ameyboom@sala.ubc.ca

  • Future of transportation and effect on urban form

Thomas Ross
Sauder School of Business
Email: tom.ross@sauder.ubc.ca
Tel: 604-822-8478

Chris Rowell
Sauder School of Business
Tel: 604-880-0176
Email: christopher.rowell@sauder.ubc.ca

  • Platform business models (such as ride hailing) and how they compete with more traditional organizations
  • Power in ride hailing and the exploitation of workers
  • How blockchain and artificial intelligence could impact ride hailing

Marc-David Seidel
UBC Sauder School of Business
Email: marc-david.seidel@sauder.ubc.ca

  • Impact of ride hailing in Vancouver
  • Future of ride hailing with rising popularity of autonomous vehicles and blockchain

Contact

Lou Corpuz-Bosshart
UBC Media Relations
Tel: 604-822-2048
Cel: 604-999-0473
Email: lou.bosshart@ubc.ca