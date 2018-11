Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This UBC conference is the ultimate event for tech lovers

The Daily Hive featured 2018 Blueprint, a tech industry conference to be hosted on campus by UBC Biztech. It will give attendees the opportunity to learn about emerging and groundbreaking fields in the tech industry.