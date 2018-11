Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Compostable toilet using mushrooms tackles sanitation at refugee camps

Joe Dahmen, a professor at UBC’s school of architecture and landscape architecture was interviewed on Bloomberg about his team’s research into designing an eco-toilet that can help sanitation issues at refugee camps.

Funding for the project was provided by the Wall Solutions Initiative at UBC’s Peter Wall Institute.