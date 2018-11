Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Heading in football damages nerve cells in the brain

South China Morning Post reported on a UBC study into damage caused by heading a football.

Paul van Donkelaar, a professor in the school of health and exercise sciences at UBC’s Okanagan campus, found that blood levels of proteins associated with nerve damage increased, along with concussion-like symptoms.