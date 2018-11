Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Beedie gets his birthday wish by giving a $50-million hand-up to needy kids

UBC alumnus Ryan Beedie was featured in an article in the Vancouver Sun. Beedie, a philanthropist and real estate developer who holds a masters in business administration from UBC, marked his 50th birthday by committing $50 million to students facing financial hardship.

The story also appeared in The Province and a similar article in Business in Vancouver.