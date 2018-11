Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

B.C. ex-inmates declined doctor appointments: UBC study

The Vancouver Sun reported on a study from UBC that found participants who told their doctors they had been in prison were twice as likely to be declined an appointment.

Ruth Elwood Martin, a clinical professor in the school of population and public health, said that they were unable to determine who in the doctor’s office was responsible for the discrimination.

The story also appeared in The Province.