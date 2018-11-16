Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

At risk of getting, or have, multiple sclerosis? Load up on Vitamin D

The Vancouver Sun quoted Robert Carruthers, a clinical assistant professor and neurologist at UBC’s Centre for Brain Health, in an article about the benefits of vitamin D for multiple sclerosis.

“It’s cheap, safe, and has been shown to be helpful,” he said.

The article also mentioned a study by Helen Tremlett, UBC professor and Canada Research Chair in Neuroepidemiology and Multiple Sclerosis, which showed there may be signs of MS up to five years before the first typically recognized symptoms.

The article also appeared in the Windsor Star.