UBC expert to host Reddit AMA on B.C.’s electoral reform referendum

Date/Time: Friday, Nov. 16, 10 a.m.-noon
Location: Online at https://www.reddit.com/r/vancouver
Event details: A UBC expert in electoral systems will take to the online forum Reddit on Friday to answer voters’ questions regarding B.C’s referendum on electoral reform.
Richard Johnston, a professor in UBC’s political science department and Canada Research Chair in Public Opinion, Elections and Representation, will take questions from 10 a.m. to noon on the reddit.com/r/Vancouver forum, under the username ubcnews. The format is known as an “AMA,” or “Ask Me Anything.”
The mail-in referendum began on Oct. 22 and ballots must be received by Elections BC by 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 30 to be counted.