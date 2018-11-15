Richard Johnston

Richard Johnston, Canada Research Chair in Public Opinion, Elections and Representation.

UBC expert to host Reddit AMA on B.C.’s electoral reform referendum

Business, Law & Society

Nov 15, 2018    |   For more information, contact Erik Rolfsen

Date/Time: Friday, Nov. 16, 10 a.m.-noon

Location: Online at https://www.reddit.com/r/vancouver

Event details: A UBC expert in electoral systems will take to the online forum Reddit on Friday to answer voters’ questions regarding B.C’s referendum on electoral reform.

Richard Johnston, a professor in UBC’s political science department and Canada Research Chair in Public Opinion, Elections and Representation, will take questions from 10 a.m. to noon on the reddit.com/r/Vancouver forum, under the username ubcnews. The format is known as an “AMA,” or “Ask Me Anything.”

The mail-in referendum began on Oct. 22 and ballots must be received by Elections BC by 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 30 to be counted.

Contact

Erik Rolfsen
Tel: 604-822-2644
Cell: 604-209-3048
Email: erik.rolfsen@ubc.ca