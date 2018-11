Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

SFU holds debate on electoral reform

Two political science students from UBC were mentioned in a Vancouver Sun article about an upcoming debate on electoral reform to be held at SFU.

Chuka Ejeckam, a graduate student, will argue in favour of the resolution, while alumna Aubin Calvert, who holds a PhD, will argue against.