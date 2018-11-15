Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Heading soccer balls can lead to cell damage: UBC study

Global News reported on research from UBC’s Okanagan campus that found repeated headers in soccer could damage the nervous system and increase concussion-related symptoms.

Paul van Donkelaar, a neuroscientist and professor at the School of Health and Exercise Sciences, found a significant number of players showed increased levels of a protein which is associated with nerve cell damage. He said that soccer is unique in that protective headgear is not worn, yet playing the ball with the head is encouraged.

A similar story appeared on CTV News.