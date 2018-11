Whistler hockey mom calls for more education on concussion, stricter penalties for dangerous plays

The medical director of UBC’s Neuropsychiatry Concussion Clinic, William Panenka, was quoted in a CBC article about the injuries sustained by young hockey players and whether the NHL is liable.

“Whether the NHL admits culpability in this whole thing I think is secondary to that [they’re] at least willing to put some resources in to study it. At least it’s a step in the right direction to take the blinders off and start looking at what the real impact of concussions are,” he said.