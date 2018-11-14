Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC to launch connected vehicle test bed Science, Health & Technology

Event: University of British Columbia engineers, together with the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, Transport Canada and industry partners will launch AURORA, a new initiative for safe, smart transportation in B.C. that leverages a network of connected cameras and roadside monitors.

Date/Time: Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018 at 11:00 a.m.

Location: Fred Kaiser Building – Atrium, 2332 Main Mall, University of British Columbia, V6T 1Z4 Map

Parking: Health Sciences Parkade, 2250 Health Sciences Mall, University of British Columbia, V6T 1Z3 Map

Speakers:

David G. Michelson

Electrical and computer engineering professor, UBC Faculty of Applied Science

Bowinn Ma

MLA for North Vancouver-Lonsdale and Parliamentary Secretary for TransLink

Media contacts:

Lou Corpuz-Bosshart

UBC Media Relations

Tel: 604-822-2048

Email: lou.bosshart@ubc.ca

Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure

Government Communications and Public Engagement

Tel: 250-356-8241