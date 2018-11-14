UBC to launch connected vehicle test bed

Science, Health & Technology

Nov 14, 2018    |   For more information, contact Lou Corpuz-Bosshart

Event: University of British Columbia engineers, together with the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, Transport Canada and industry partners will launch AURORA, a new initiative for safe, smart transportation in B.C. that leverages a network of connected cameras and roadside monitors.

Date/Time: Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018 at 11:00 a.m.

Location: Fred Kaiser Building – Atrium, 2332 Main Mall, University of British Columbia, V6T 1Z4  Map

Parking: Health Sciences Parkade, 2250 Health Sciences Mall, University of British Columbia, V6T 1Z3  Map

Speakers:

David G. Michelson
Electrical and computer engineering professor, UBC Faculty of Applied Science

Bowinn Ma
MLA for North Vancouver-Lonsdale and Parliamentary Secretary for TransLink

Media contacts:

Lou Corpuz-Bosshart
UBC Media Relations
Tel: 604-822-2048
Email: lou.bosshart@ubc.ca

Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure
Government Communications and Public Engagement
Tel: 250-356-8241

