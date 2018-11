Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Therapy dogs go to university

A study by UBC professor emeritus Stanley Coren was mentioned in an article in Ottawa Life about the benefits of therapy dogs in universities. Coren’s research says that having a therapy dog in a group setting reduces stress.